Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Nicola Yoon's first novel for adults, titled "One of Our Kind," is classified as a thriller. And while it doesn't necessarily contain any gore, that doesn't stop it from being a book of horror story. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Yoon, and we have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita public school leaders heard a proposal last night for a $450 million dollar bond issue that would rebuild and consolidate about two dozen school buildings.
  • Many of the city of Wichita’s systems are coming back online after a recent cyber attack, including water bills.
  • Ascension Via Christi says it has restored access to electronic medical records at its Wichita hospitals and clinics, and its hospital in Pittsburg.
  • The Royals want in on the conversation about jumping the state line into Kansas. They plan to lobby legislators during the June 18th special session.
  • The state of Kansas has updated drought emergency warnings just before summer starts to heat up. We learn more on what this will mean for parched counties.
  • Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson is coming to Wichita this fall.
  • A law banning transgender women and girls from female sports hasn’t prompted any specific cases that turned away an athlete from competition in Kansas.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Ainsley Smyth, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
