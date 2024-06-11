Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Nicola Yoon's first novel for adults, titled "One of Our Kind," is classified as a thriller. And while it doesn't necessarily contain any gore, that doesn't stop it from being a book of horror story. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Yoon, and we have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita public school leaders heard a proposal last night for a $450 million dollar bond issue that would rebuild and consolidate about two dozen school buildings.

Many of the city of Wichita’s systems are coming back online after a recent cyber attack, including water bills.

Ascension Via Christi says it has restored access to electronic medical records at its Wichita hospitals and clinics, and its hospital in Pittsburg.

The Royals want in on the conversation about jumping the state line into Kansas. They plan to lobby legislators during the June 18th special session.

The state of Kansas has updated drought emergency warnings just before summer starts to heat up. We learn more on what this will mean for parched counties.

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson is coming to Wichita this fall.

A law banning transgender women and girls from female sports hasn’t prompted any specific cases that turned away an athlete from competition in Kansas.

