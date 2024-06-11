Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Nicola Yoon's first novel for adults, titled "One of Our Kind," is classified as a thriller. And while it doesn't necessarily contain any gore, that doesn't stop it from being a book of horror story. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Yoon, and we have their conversation.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita public school leaders heard a proposal last night for a $450 million dollar bond issue that would rebuild and consolidate about two dozen school buildings.
- Many of the city of Wichita’s systems are coming back online after a recent cyber attack, including water bills.
- Ascension Via Christi says it has restored access to electronic medical records at its Wichita hospitals and clinics, and its hospital in Pittsburg.
- The Royals want in on the conversation about jumping the state line into Kansas. They plan to lobby legislators during the June 18th special session.
- The state of Kansas has updated drought emergency warnings just before summer starts to heat up. We learn more on what this will mean for parched counties.
- Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson is coming to Wichita this fall.
- A law banning transgender women and girls from female sports hasn’t prompted any specific cases that turned away an athlete from competition in Kansas.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Ainsley Smyth, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay