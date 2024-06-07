Friday, June 7, 2024

The Cactus Blossoms are a Minneapolis, Minnesota based duo consisting of brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey. The pair's music draws on vocal harmonies associated with classic artists such as The Everly Brothers and Louvin Brothers with contemporary flourishes added in.

Wichita announced it's planning to use the former Park Elementary school as a new shelter for people who are homeless.

The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine announced an admission partnership with Wichita State University Thursday.

Koch Industries is changing its name.

More Kansas residents may soon be able to get mental health and substance abuse services from the state.

Kansas state Senator Marci Francisco is praising a choice to cancel her nomination to a minor third party.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will offer free admission on Juneteenth.

Tex Consolver golf course in west Wichita will remain closed longer than expected.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Nour Longi, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper