Thursday, June 6, 2024

Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka later this month for a special session on tax cuts as the state sits with billions of dollars in the bank. It comes after the Republican-led Legislature passed multiple tax cuts, but they met vetoes from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill spoke with Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda about what to expect from the upcoming special session.

Plus more on these stories:

Protesters opposed to gay and transgender-themed books emptied the shelves at a Wichita-area library recently.

Kansas lawmakers could vote later this month on a bill that would help finance a new stadium in the state for the Kansas City Chiefs or another professional sports team. The special legislative session is set for June 18th in Topeka.

The Wichita Library Foundation has been awarded more than $300,000 dollars to help connect people in low-income neighborhoods to the internet.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran will speak at a D-Day Remembrance Ceremony this morning in Abilene.

Wesley Healthcare broke ground Wednesday on a new $14 million dollar emergency room in Andover.

Sedgwick County voted Wednesday to put $7 million dollars of COVID relief funds toward general government operations, largely sheriff department's salaries.

A memoir about living with a physical disability is the selection for next year’s Big Read Wichita. The Wichita Public Library has chosen Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig as the 2025 community read.

