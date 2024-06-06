© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, June 6, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka later this month for a special session on tax cuts as the state sits with billions of dollars in the bank. It comes after the Republican-led Legislature passed multiple tax cuts, but they met vetoes from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill spoke with Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda about what to expect from the upcoming special session.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Protesters opposed to gay and transgender-themed books emptied the shelves at a Wichita-area library recently.
  • Kansas lawmakers could vote later this month on a bill that would help finance a new stadium in the state for the Kansas City Chiefs or another professional sports team. The special legislative session is set for June 18th in Topeka.
  • The Wichita Library Foundation has been awarded more than $300,000 dollars to help connect people in low-income neighborhoods to the internet.
  • Kansas Senator Jerry Moran will speak at a D-Day Remembrance Ceremony this morning in Abilene.
  • Wesley Healthcare broke ground Wednesday on a new $14 million dollar emergency room in Andover.
  • Sedgwick County voted Wednesday to put $7 million dollars of COVID relief funds toward general government operations, largely sheriff department's salaries.
  • A memoir about living with a physical disability is the selection for next year’s Big Read Wichita. The Wichita Public Library has chosen Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig as the 2025 community read.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Stephen Koranda, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
