Tuesday, June 4, 2024

In her new novel titled Service, Irish author Sarah Gilmartin leaned on research, observation, and even her own experience as a server when writing her book set in the height of the #MeToo Movement. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Gilmartin and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Union Pacific found six out of the 15 homes it tested near the chemical spill at its 29th and Grove rail yard tested above state standards for toxic air.

There’s a new tool for Kansans to check what hospitals in the state participate in a prescription drug savings program called 340B.

The filing deadline for local elections, including two seats on the Sedgwick County Commission was yesterday at noon.

The Republican lawmaker who chairs the Education Committee in the Kansas Senate is not running for re-election this year.

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that there is no constitutional right to vote in the state.

The Trust for Public Land has released its newest assessment of park systems in the 100 largest US cities.

Residents of Kansas and Missouri have been complaining about slow mail delivery. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says he's trying to do something about it.

The Wichita City Council will consider a plan Tuesday to fund the city's neighborhood cleanup program.

A former swimmer from Wichita's East High School has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials.

