Tuesday, June 4, 2024
In her new novel titled Service, Irish author Sarah Gilmartin leaned on research, observation, and even her own experience as a server when writing her book set in the height of the #MeToo Movement. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Gilmartin and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Union Pacific found six out of the 15 homes it tested near the chemical spill at its 29th and Grove rail yard tested above state standards for toxic air.
- There’s a new tool for Kansans to check what hospitals in the state participate in a prescription drug savings program called 340B.
- The filing deadline for local elections, including two seats on the Sedgwick County Commission was yesterday at noon.
- The Republican lawmaker who chairs the Education Committee in the Kansas Senate is not running for re-election this year.
- The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that there is no constitutional right to vote in the state.
- The Trust for Public Land has released its newest assessment of park systems in the 100 largest US cities.
- Residents of Kansas and Missouri have been complaining about slow mail delivery. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says he's trying to do something about it.
- The Wichita City Council will consider a plan Tuesday to fund the city's neighborhood cleanup program.
- A former swimmer from Wichita's East High School has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials.
