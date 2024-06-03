Monday, June 3, 2024
America needs more renewable energy, and of course it needs food. And those two demands are on a collision course over farmland. Solar power is the fastest growing source of renewable power, but solar farms can take land out of crop production. A growing field of study is searching for ways to get calories and kilowatts off the same land.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas is launching a new program to help feed children this summer, which helps low-income families pay for groceries during summer break.
- New data shows populations are falling in hundreds of cities across Kansas.
- The smallest school district in Kansas is on the verge of closing because of low student enrollment. The trend could affect rural schools across the state.
- Summers are bringing more unpleasantly hot days to the Midwest and Great Plains than in the past.
- Sedgwick County is holding a drop-off for hazardous household waste items on Saturday.
Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay