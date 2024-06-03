© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, June 3, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
America needs more renewable energy, and of course it needs food. And those two demands are on a collision course over farmland. Solar power is the fastest growing source of renewable power, but solar farms can take land out of crop production. A growing field of study is searching for ways to get calories and kilowatts off the same land.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas is launching a new program to help feed children this summer, which helps low-income families pay for groceries during summer break.
  • New data shows populations are falling in hundreds of cities across Kansas.
  • The smallest school district in Kansas is on the verge of closing because of low student enrollment. The trend could affect rural schools across the state.
  • Summers are bringing more unpleasantly hot days to the Midwest and Great Plains than in the past.
  • Sedgwick County is holding a drop-off for hazardous household waste items on Saturday.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
