Monday, June 3, 2024

America needs more renewable energy, and of course it needs food. And those two demands are on a collision course over farmland. Solar power is the fastest growing source of renewable power, but solar farms can take land out of crop production. A growing field of study is searching for ways to get calories and kilowatts off the same land.

Kansas is launching a new program to help feed children this summer, which helps low-income families pay for groceries during summer break.

New data shows populations are falling in hundreds of cities across Kansas.

The smallest school district in Kansas is on the verge of closing because of low student enrollment. The trend could affect rural schools across the state.

Summers are bringing more unpleasantly hot days to the Midwest and Great Plains than in the past.

Sedgwick County is holding a drop-off for hazardous household waste items on Saturday.

