Friday, May 31, 2024

Paul Bowen has spent his life behind a camera taking pictures of aircraft … from other aircraft. Bowen is an internationally known aviation photographer. He talked about his career … and his craft … with KMUW's Jonathan Huber.

Union Pacific Railroad is hosting a community meeting tomorrow [Saturday] to share updates on a chemical spill at its railyard near 29th and Grove.

Kansas lawmakers are headed back to the Statehouse to continue a months-long dispute over tax cuts, but they could also revive a plan to attract the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals across the state line.

State court officials say they have completed entering a backlog of paperwork that resulted from a cyber attack last fall.

Low-income, elderly adults in Sedgwick, Harvey and Butler counties can pick up $50 dollars worth of coupons to spend on fresh produce at farmers markets this summer.

Kansas researchers are asking Wichitans about their experiences accessing maternal and child health services.

A citywide day of volunteering will be held June 21st in Wichita.

The Kansas Department Wildlife and Parks will allow free fishing this weekend, June 1-2. The event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week.



