Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 31, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published May 31, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Paul Bowen has spent his life behind a camera taking pictures of aircraft … from other aircraft. Bowen is an internationally known aviation photographer. He talked about his career … and his craft … with KMUW's Jonathan Huber.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Union Pacific Railroad is hosting a community meeting tomorrow [Saturday] to share updates on a chemical spill at its railyard near 29th and Grove.
  • Kansas lawmakers are headed back to the Statehouse to continue a months-long dispute over tax cuts, but they could also revive a plan to attract the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals across the state line.
  • State court officials say they have completed entering a backlog of paperwork that resulted from a cyber attack last fall.
  • Low-income, elderly adults in Sedgwick, Harvey and Butler counties can pick up $50 dollars worth of coupons to spend on fresh produce at farmers markets this summer.
  • Kansas researchers are asking Wichitans about their experiences accessing maternal and child health services.
  • A citywide day of volunteering will be held June 21st in Wichita.
  • The Kansas Department Wildlife and Parks will allow free fishing this weekend, June 1-2. The event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jonathan Huber, Zane Irwin, Isy Ordoñez, Nour Longi, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
