Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Older foster children in Kansas who face aging out of care will soon be able to choose their own families. It’s a new option that aims to help provide these teens with lifelong connections and a safety net. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, Kansas is the first state in the nation to establish the new legal permanency option.

Plus more on these stories:



Some schools and other sites across Kansas will offer free meals for kids this summer through a program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wichita Transit is undergoing a system redesign and is seeking comment from the public on possible route changes.

The head of Wichita State’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research is stepping down.

Ticks drink the blood of humans and other mammals and they can carry serious, sometimes deadly diseases. They are especially prevalent in summer months.

State emergency management officials are working with federal authorities to assess the damage caused by severe weather in late April.

65 years ago this week, a Kansas-born monkey was placed inside a rocket and launched into space.

The Great Plains Nature Center will host its annual Walk With Wildlife this Saturday.

