Tuesday, May 28, 2024

n her new novel, "The Safekeep," Dutch author Yael van der Wouden explores post-World War II Netherlands through the lives of those displaced by the war. As she recently told KMUW's Beth Golay, forward progress is difficult when one is mired in past. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:

A majority of Wichita teachers who responded to a recent survey say they think the state’s largest school district is headed in the wrong direction.

A new Kansas policy loosens the requirements on reporting pollutant spills. Industry leaders praised the change, but it concerned some Wichita residents living near contamination.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says someone is using its name in a scam using text messages.

New data shows populations are falling in hundreds of cities across Kansas. Zane Irwin with the Kansas News Service has the details.

Artists are putting the finishing touches on a new statue of Jackie Robinson for McAdams Park.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture will kick off a series of workshops on May 30 to talk about the livestock industry.

The bridge that connects westbound Kellogg to Eisenhower National Airport will close beginning today for repair work.

As the weather gets hotter, pets are in just as much danger for heat-related illnesses as humans.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Savannah Hawley-Bates, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay