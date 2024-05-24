© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 24, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Houston violinist Dominique Hammons has played in venues throughout the world, during NBA halftime shows and with the Houston Symphony - and now he's coming to Wichita. KMUW’s Carla Eckels spoke with Hammons who performs this Sunday.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Sedgwick County passed new rules this week to prevent long-term camping at Lake Afton.
  • The city of Wichita will receive $2.1 million dollars in federal funding to study the highway interchange between Kellogg and Eisenhower Airport parkway.
  • The National Weather Service says four tornadoes touched down in Kansas on Sunday as severe weather moved through the state.
  • Smoke from Canadian wildfires has already impacted the Midwest and Great Plains early in the fire season.
  • A proposal to make insurance for major crops more affordable does not sit well with a Kansas agriculture group.
  • Senior Services of Wichita needs Meals on Wheels volunteers this summer.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Carla Eckels, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Isy Ordonez, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

