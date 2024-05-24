Friday, May 24, 2024

Houston violinist Dominique Hammons has played in venues throughout the world, during NBA halftime shows and with the Houston Symphony - and now he's coming to Wichita. KMUW’s Carla Eckels spoke with Hammons who performs this Sunday.

Plus more on these stories:



Sedgwick County passed new rules this week to prevent long-term camping at Lake Afton.

The city of Wichita will receive $2.1 million dollars in federal funding to study the highway interchange between Kellogg and Eisenhower Airport parkway.

The National Weather Service says four tornadoes touched down in Kansas on Sunday as severe weather moved through the state.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has already impacted the Midwest and Great Plains early in the fire season.

A proposal to make insurance for major crops more affordable does not sit well with a Kansas agriculture group.

Senior Services of Wichita needs Meals on Wheels volunteers this summer.

