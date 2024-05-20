Monday, May 20, 2024

Residents who live and work near the industrial corridor on Wichita’s North End – many of them Black and Latino – harbor a litany of concerns about pollution. The Biden administration’s focus on environmental justice has elevated issues like this – and agencies like the EPA are coming to Wichita to talk about it.

Plus more on these stories:



Investments in workforce training, water quality and a new mental health hospital are coming to Kansas.

Sedgwick County is seeking public feedback about its budget at a roundtable discussion this evening.

The Wichita school board will hold another workshop today to talk about its priorities for a long-range facilities plan.

Kansas winter wheat farmers who had brutally low crop yields last year are again seeing drought take a toll on their fields.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics division recently announced that it's discontinuing some industry surveys due to budget cuts.

As Memorial Day and the start of summer approach, Kansas officials are urging parents to put life jackets on their kids this summer when they're out on the water.

Families with children in Pre-K through 12th grade can get free admission to more than 200 attractions and museums this summer.

