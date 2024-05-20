Monday, May 20, 2024
Residents who live and work near the industrial corridor on Wichita’s North End – many of them Black and Latino – harbor a litany of concerns about pollution. The Biden administration’s focus on environmental justice has elevated issues like this – and agencies like the EPA are coming to Wichita to talk about it.
Plus more on these stories:
- Investments in workforce training, water quality and a new mental health hospital are coming to Kansas.
- Sedgwick County is seeking public feedback about its budget at a roundtable discussion this evening.
- The Wichita school board will hold another workshop today to talk about its priorities for a long-range facilities plan.
- Kansas winter wheat farmers who had brutally low crop yields last year are again seeing drought take a toll on their fields.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics division recently announced that it's discontinuing some industry surveys due to budget cuts.
- As Memorial Day and the start of summer approach, Kansas officials are urging parents to put life jackets on their kids this summer when they're out on the water.
- Families with children in Pre-K through 12th grade can get free admission to more than 200 attractions and museums this summer.
