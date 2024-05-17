Friday, May 17, 2024

On her 2023 album veteran banjo player Alison Brown recruited musicians she's long admired or called friends. Part of her goal, she says, was to celebrate the history and versatility of her chosen instrument. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Brown and has more.

The Keeper of the Plains turns 50 this year. The 44-foot tall statue has become a symbol of Wichita and an inspiration for native artists. Torin Andersen spoke with three such artists about the influence that the Keeper — and creator Black Bear Bosin — has had on them and their work.

Plus more on these stories:



Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees will be laid off in the coming weeks as a result of ongoing issues with the 7-37 MAX.

Sedgwick County is predicting budget shortfalls in 2025 and 2026, as the commission enters its annual budget season.

The price tag of a college education will likely go up at most Kansas universities this year.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly Thursday vetoed the latest proposal to cut taxes in Kansas.

The economic development group Downtown Wichita has hired a new executive director.

Wichita will hold another round of open houses this weekend for public housing units up for sale.

