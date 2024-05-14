Tuesday, May 14, 2024
National Book Award finalist Kimberly King Parsons has a new work coming out today, and it's rooted in personal experience. We Were the Universe follows a young mother struggling to process grief after the loss of a loved one. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with her about the story and the craft behind it.
Plus more on these stories:
- Planned Parenthood’s Kansas affiliate will open a new clinic in Pittsburg this fall. It comes as health care providers in Kansas report overwhelming demand for abortions from out-of-state patients.
- Kansas’ Good Samaritan law will include drug overdoses once it goes into effect later this year.
- Authorities continue to investigate a set of remains found in rural Sumner County.
- The historic Dunbar Theater will host a screening this summer of a documentary about black gospel music in Kansas City.
- The Kansas City Chiefs will open their 2024 football season at home against Baltimore.
- A hearing to review the $1 million bond of one of the accused Super Bowl parade shooters is postponed until June 10.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Isabella Luu, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper