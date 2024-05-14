© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
National Book Award finalist Kimberly King Parsons has a new work coming out today, and it's rooted in personal experience. We Were the Universe follows a young mother struggling to process grief after the loss of a loved one. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with her about the story and the craft behind it.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Planned Parenthood’s Kansas affiliate will open a new clinic in Pittsburg this fall. It comes as health care providers in Kansas report overwhelming demand for abortions from out-of-state patients.
  • Kansas’ Good Samaritan law will include drug overdoses once it goes into effect later this year.
  • Authorities continue to investigate a set of remains found in rural Sumner County.
  • The historic Dunbar Theater will host a screening this summer of a documentary about black gospel music in Kansas City.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs will open their 2024 football season at home against Baltimore.
  • A hearing to review the $1 million bond of one of the accused Super Bowl parade shooters is postponed until June 10.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Isabella Luu, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
