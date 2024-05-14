Tuesday, May 14, 2024

National Book Award finalist Kimberly King Parsons has a new work coming out today, and it's rooted in personal experience. We Were the Universe follows a young mother struggling to process grief after the loss of a loved one. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with her about the story and the craft behind it.

Plus more on these stories:



Planned Parenthood’s Kansas affiliate will open a new clinic in Pittsburg this fall. It comes as health care providers in Kansas report overwhelming demand for abortions from out-of-state patients.

Kansas’ Good Samaritan law will include drug overdoses once it goes into effect later this year.

Authorities continue to investigate a set of remains found in rural Sumner County.

The historic Dunbar Theater will host a screening this summer of a documentary about black gospel music in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their 2024 football season at home against Baltimore.

A hearing to review the $1 million bond of one of the accused Super Bowl parade shooters is postponed until June 10.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Isabella Luu, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

