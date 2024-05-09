Thursday, May 9, 2024
George Thorogood and The Destroyers have been together as a band since 1973. Thorogood attributes his band's longevity to both timing and perseverance. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Thorogood and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas officials and education leaders broke ground today yesterday on a new biomedical campus in downtown Wichita.
- A Russian ransomware group named in a federal indictment this week is likely responsible for a cybersecurity attack on the city of Wichita.
- A multi-state cyberattack on the health nonprofit Ascension is disrupting clinical operations at Ascension Via Christi hospitals and clinics in Wichita.
- The Sedgwick County Commission denied the use of a tax incentive yesterday for a multi-family housing project in Goddard.
- Voters in Kansas City, Kansas, rejected a bond issue Tuesday to rebuild and repair aging schools.
- Valley Center High School has now canceled the rest of its baseball team’s season over alleged animal cruelty.
- A third candidate has filed for the District 3 seat on the Sedgwick County Commission.
- Wichita letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations along their routes on Saturday, May 11.
- Voters in Valley Center and Haysville approved special ballot questions Tuesday.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper