Thursday, May 9, 2024

George Thorogood and The Destroyers have been together as a band since 1973. Thorogood attributes his band's longevity to both timing and perseverance. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Thorogood and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas officials and education leaders broke ground today yesterday on a new biomedical campus in downtown Wichita.

A Russian ransomware group named in a federal indictment this week is likely responsible for a cybersecurity attack on the city of Wichita.

A multi-state cyberattack on the health nonprofit Ascension is disrupting clinical operations at Ascension Via Christi hospitals and clinics in Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Commission denied the use of a tax incentive yesterday for a multi-family housing project in Goddard.

Voters in Kansas City, Kansas, rejected a bond issue Tuesday to rebuild and repair aging schools.

Valley Center High School has now canceled the rest of its baseball team’s season over alleged animal cruelty.

A third candidate has filed for the District 3 seat on the Sedgwick County Commission.

Wichita letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations along their routes on Saturday, May 11.

Voters in Valley Center and Haysville approved special ballot questions Tuesday.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

