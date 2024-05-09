© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, May 9, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

George Thorogood and The Destroyers have been together as a band since 1973. Thorogood attributes his band's longevity to both timing and perseverance. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Thorogood and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas officials and education leaders broke ground today yesterday on a new biomedical campus in downtown Wichita.
  • A Russian ransomware group named in a federal indictment this week is likely responsible for a cybersecurity attack on the city of Wichita.
  • A multi-state cyberattack on the health nonprofit Ascension is disrupting clinical operations at Ascension Via Christi hospitals and clinics in Wichita.
  • The Sedgwick County Commission denied the use of a tax incentive yesterday for a multi-family housing project in Goddard.
  • Voters in Kansas City, Kansas, rejected a bond issue Tuesday to rebuild and repair aging schools.
  • Valley Center High School has now canceled the rest of its baseball team’s season over alleged animal cruelty.
  • A third candidate has filed for the District 3 seat on the Sedgwick County Commission.
  • Wichita letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations along their routes on Saturday, May 11.
  • Voters in Valley Center and Haysville approved special ballot questions Tuesday.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens