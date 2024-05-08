© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published May 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Trees and shrubs are overtaking the remaining North American prairies. Even the Kansas Flint Hills, the continent’s last bastion of tallgrass, is in trouble. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Courts system says it’s contacting about 150 thousand people who may have had personal information stolen during a security breach last fall.
  • The Kansas legislature has set aside $26 million more dollars to expand a new psychiatric hospital in Sedgwick County from 50 beds to 100.
  • More affordable housing could be coming to downtown Wichita soon.
  • Some Kansas students are scrambling to decide on a college and pay tuition deposits after errors with the new FAFSA form kept them waiting on financial aid.
  • A slowdown in deliveries due to safety concerns led to a significant operating loss for Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Authorities are offering a reward for information in the death of a 93-year-old Augusta woman last year.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
