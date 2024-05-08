Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Trees and shrubs are overtaking the remaining North American prairies. Even the Kansas Flint Hills, the continent’s last bastion of tallgrass, is in trouble. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Courts system says it’s contacting about 150 thousand people who may have had personal information stolen during a security breach last fall.

The Kansas legislature has set aside $26 million more dollars to expand a new psychiatric hospital in Sedgwick County from 50 beds to 100.

More affordable housing could be coming to downtown Wichita soon.

Some Kansas students are scrambling to decide on a college and pay tuition deposits after errors with the new FAFSA form kept them waiting on financial aid.

A slowdown in deliveries due to safety concerns led to a significant operating loss for Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter of 2024.

Authorities are offering a reward for information in the death of a 93-year-old Augusta woman last year.

