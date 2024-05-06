Monday, May 6, 2024

If you’ve noticed the grain elevator mural on the north side of Wichita, you’re already familiar with the work of Armando Minjarez and GLeo. The two have created another mural that will be the backdrop for the Duerksen Fine Arts Amphitheater on Wichita State’s campus. KMUW's Torin Andersen talked with the artists as they were working on the project - on a beautiful spring day in Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:

The city of Wichita completed its first inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, as a baseline for creating its climate action plan.

The heaviest downpours that hit the Midwest and Great Plains each year have gotten even heavier over the decades.

Fewer applications and host families may hurt rural Kansas kids’ chances for international cultural exchanges led by 4-H.

A report from the U-S Department of Agriculture shows farmers in Kansas and across the Midwest have turned away from growing hemp for its C-B-D oil, used in products like lotions and gummies. But other types of hemp production are on the rise.

The Read ICT project will hold a free book swap Saturday at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.

The American Red Cross in Wichita is offering scholarships for families to get their children swim lessons.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Elizabeth Rembert

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay