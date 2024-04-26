Friday, April 26, 2024

George A. Romero's zombie film Dawn of the Dead revolutionized the genre forever. The horror classic is getting the big-screen treatment tonight at Wichita's Orpheum Theatre. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with the film's distributor and Wichita filmmaker Lief Jonker about the enduring legacy of the late '70s classic.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has blocked an attempt by Republican lawmakers to send the Kansas National Guard to Texas.

People who have property taken by Kansas police will soon have a better chance at getting it back.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas is calling on his colleagues in the senate to pass a new Farm Bill.

Faculty and academic staff at the University of Kansas Thursday voted to form a new labor union.

A Wichita couple known for their contributions to the Hispanic community have been named to the Kansas Business Hall of Fame.

