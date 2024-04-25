Thursday, April 25, 2024

The number of permits issued for new housing in Sedgwick County shrank in 2023, despite a shortage of affordable options for both buyers and renters. Will a short-term dip in construction have a long-term impact on the housing shortage in Wichita? KMUW’s Celia Hack says most experts think the root of the issue actually stems from the years after the 2008 recession, when new home construction tanked.

Also, singer-songwriter John Craigie performs at Wave tonight with fellow singer-songwriter Mason Jennings. Craigie is known for his serious songwriting and humorous stories and he says that humor is something that has allowed him to connect more strongly with his audiences. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Craigie.

We have both of these features, plus more on these stories:



Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bipartisan tax reform bill Wednesday that she says is not sustainable.

Boeing has agreed to loan Spirit AeroSystems $425 million dollars.

The Kansas Legislature has committed nearly $200 million over the next six years to help public universities address deferred maintenance.

Seven Kansas companies are receiving a total of $5.3 million dollars from the federal government for clean energy projects.

A Marine Corps veteran from Haysville pleaded guilty Wednesday for his part in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

Pet owners in Wichita may soon be required to microchip their dogs and cats.

Producer: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

