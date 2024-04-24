Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Controlling disruptive plants from faraway places has become a nonstop part of the job for many Midwest ranchers, park workers and homeowners. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on policy changes meant to help.
Plus more on these stories:
- Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is urging Kansas lawmakers to debate Medicaid expansion when they return to the Statehouse later this week.
- The Valley Center school district has suspended its high school baseball team’s season because of an investigation into possible animal cruelty.
- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has approved a bill establishing the state’s foster care oversight office.
- The city of Wichita is asking local influencers to label social media and digital content that the city has paid for.
- Several area law enforcement agencies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
- Wichita has been selected to host the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper