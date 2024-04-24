© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
April 24, 2024
Controlling disruptive plants from faraway places has become a nonstop part of the job for many Midwest ranchers, park workers and homeowners. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on policy changes meant to help.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is urging Kansas lawmakers to debate Medicaid expansion when they return to the Statehouse later this week.
  • The Valley Center school district has suspended its high school baseball team’s season because of an investigation into possible animal cruelty.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has approved a bill establishing the state’s foster care oversight office.
  • The city of Wichita is asking local influencers to label social media and digital content that the city has paid for.
  • Several area law enforcement agencies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
  • Wichita has been selected to host the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
