Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Controlling disruptive plants from faraway places has become a nonstop part of the job for many Midwest ranchers, park workers and homeowners. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on policy changes meant to help.

Plus more on these stories:



Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is urging Kansas lawmakers to debate Medicaid expansion when they return to the Statehouse later this week.

The Valley Center school district has suspended its high school baseball team’s season because of an investigation into possible animal cruelty.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has approved a bill establishing the state’s foster care oversight office.

The city of Wichita is asking local influencers to label social media and digital content that the city has paid for.

Several area law enforcement agencies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Wichita has been selected to host the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper