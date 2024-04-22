Monday, April 22, 2024

When we talked to Lowell Kauffman and his team of gardeners at Wichita State last October, they were in the process of planting nearly 9 thousand tulip bulbs across campus. With spring in the air, Kylie Cameron went back to Wichita State to see the colorful results of their work.

Plus more on these stories:



Just 13 short-term rental properties have registered with Wichita so far, six months after the city put new licensing rules in place.

The Wichita school district will hold meetings this week to gather input about a 10-year master plan for school buildings.

Members of a state board that distributes Kansas’ opioid settlement funds are upset about legislators allocating those funds.

New research makes clear that industrialization has made wildfires worse.

Kansans could soon have an easier time finding locally brewed beers. Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law that gives local breweries more options for selling their products.

The regional competition for the National Civics Bee will be held in Wichita tomorrow.

The annual Ark River Cleanup in downtown Wichita will take place Saturday.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper