Monday, April 22, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
When we talked to Lowell Kauffman and his team of gardeners at Wichita State last October, they were in the process of planting nearly 9 thousand tulip bulbs across campus. With spring in the air, Kylie Cameron went back to Wichita State to see the colorful results of their work.
Plus more on these stories:
- Just 13 short-term rental properties have registered with Wichita so far, six months after the city put new licensing rules in place.
- The Wichita school district will hold meetings this week to gather input about a 10-year master plan for school buildings.
- Members of a state board that distributes Kansas’ opioid settlement funds are upset about legislators allocating those funds.
- New research makes clear that industrialization has made wildfires worse.
- Kansans could soon have an easier time finding locally brewed beers. Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law that gives local breweries more options for selling their products.
- The regional competition for the National Civics Bee will be held in Wichita tomorrow.
- The annual Ark River Cleanup in downtown Wichita will take place Saturday.
Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper