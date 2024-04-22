© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, April 22, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published April 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
When we talked to Lowell Kauffman and his team of gardeners at Wichita State last October, they were in the process of planting nearly 9 thousand tulip bulbs across campus. With spring in the air, Kylie Cameron went back to Wichita State to see the colorful results of their work.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Just 13 short-term rental properties have registered with Wichita so far, six months after the city put new licensing rules in place.
  • The Wichita school district will hold meetings this week to gather input about a 10-year master plan for school buildings.
  • Members of a state board that distributes Kansas’ opioid settlement funds are upset about legislators allocating those funds.
  • New research makes clear that industrialization has made wildfires worse.
  • Kansans could soon have an easier time finding locally brewed beers. Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law that gives local breweries more options for selling their products.
  • The regional competition for the National Civics Bee will be held in Wichita tomorrow.
  • The annual Ark River Cleanup in downtown Wichita will take place Saturday.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
