Tuesday, April 16, 2024
The 2024 Wichita Jazz Festival gets underway tonight with The Mike Steinel Quintet. Steinel is a Kansas native - and both he and his former student, Rosana Eckert say that jazz is alive and well and is appealing to a wide variety of music lovers.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita plans to open applications to developers for its affordable housing fund this May.
- Kansas teens in foster care will now have the option to choose relatives or close friends as their custodial parents.
- Primary care providers working in areas like rural Kansas may be eligible for an extra $25,000 in student loan forgiveness.
- Sections of East 37th Street in Wichita will close next week for a road project.
- Bird flu has now been found in dairy cattle in eight states in the U.S., including Kansas.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper