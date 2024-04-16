© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The 2024 Wichita Jazz Festival gets underway tonight with The Mike Steinel Quintet. Steinel is a Kansas native - and both he and his former student, Rosana Eckert say that jazz is alive and well and is appealing to a wide variety of music lovers.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita plans to open applications to developers for its affordable housing fund this May.
  • Kansas teens in foster care will now have the option to choose relatives or close friends as their custodial parents.
  • Primary care providers working in areas like rural Kansas may be eligible for an extra $25,000 in student loan forgiveness.
  • Sections of East 37th Street in Wichita will close next week for a road project.
  • Bird flu has now been found in dairy cattle in eight states in the U.S., including Kansas.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

