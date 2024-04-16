Tuesday, April 16, 2024

The 2024 Wichita Jazz Festival gets underway tonight with The Mike Steinel Quintet. Steinel is a Kansas native - and both he and his former student, Rosana Eckert say that jazz is alive and well and is appealing to a wide variety of music lovers.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita plans to open applications to developers for its affordable housing fund this May.

Kansas teens in foster care will now have the option to choose relatives or close friends as their custodial parents.

Primary care providers working in areas like rural Kansas may be eligible for an extra $25,000 in student loan forgiveness.

Sections of East 37th Street in Wichita will close next week for a road project.

Bird flu has now been found in dairy cattle in eight states in the U.S., including Kansas.

