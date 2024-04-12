Friday, April 12, 2024

Some roller skaters in Wichita worry that the sport is dying. After all, the city has half as many roller rinks as it did in 1984. But if you look in the right places, roller-skating is hanging on – and in some spots, it’s making a resurgence.

Plus more on these stories:



A labor union says federal prison officials are using an investigation into a firearm entering the Leavenworth, Kansas, facility as an excuse to go into emergency operations.

Wichita plans to open applications to developers for its affordable housing fund this May.

The Wichita school district could soon consider a plan to close and consolidate more schools.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu reiterated claims that the city is going to have to make tough decisions with a looming budget deficit.

Kansas and Missouri could suffer economic losses if lawmakers pass bills that target diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Dallas police say Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice will face eight criminal charges related to a hit-and-run crash in Dallas late last month.

Self-serve kayak rentals are once again available at three locations in Wichita.

