Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 11, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published April 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Kansas City likes to tout itself as the nation’s soccer capital and a new soccer field will enhance that reputation. The Kansas State School for the Blind dedicated a newly renovated soccer field last week. And, as Greg Echlin explains, the new venue is expected to be a big Midwestern draw for the visually impaired.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A Kansas bill that would make it a crime to encourage suicide appears likely to become law after a last-minute push by lawmakers.
  • A group that urged Kansas schools to get rid of Native American mascots will continue to weigh in on education issues.
  • The Sedgwick County Commission passed a policy Wednesday to evaluate applications for new housing developments funded in part by property taxes.
  • The Greater Wichita YMCA says its Andover branch will reopen May 20th.
  • Cleats from a vandalized statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen from a Wichita park will have a new home Thursday in Kansas City.
  • The Great Plains Nature Center is looking for people to help with its spring work day.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Lawrence Brooks IV, Rose Conlon, Greg Echlin, Celia Hack, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
