Thursday, April 11, 2024

Kansas City likes to tout itself as the nation’s soccer capital and a new soccer field will enhance that reputation. The Kansas State School for the Blind dedicated a newly renovated soccer field last week. And, as Greg Echlin explains, the new venue is expected to be a big Midwestern draw for the visually impaired.

A Kansas bill that would make it a crime to encourage suicide appears likely to become law after a last-minute push by lawmakers.

A group that urged Kansas schools to get rid of Native American mascots will continue to weigh in on education issues.

The Sedgwick County Commission passed a policy Wednesday to evaluate applications for new housing developments funded in part by property taxes.

The Greater Wichita YMCA says its Andover branch will reopen May 20th.

Cleats from a vandalized statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen from a Wichita park will have a new home Thursday in Kansas City.

The Great Plains Nature Center is looking for people to help with its spring work day.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Lawrence Brooks IV, Rose Conlon, Greg Echlin, Celia Hack, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper