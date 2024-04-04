© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 4, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Roxy's Downtown's production of the classic musical "Cabaret" begins its run tonight. Musical director Roberta Wilkes says that maybe one of the reasons the show continues to be a favorite with audiences is the range of emotions viewers experience while watching the production.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers want schools to prove whether programs for academically struggling students are really working.
  • Wichita’s Land Bank took the first steps this week to acquire a 23-unit apartment complex, potentially to use as affordable housing.
  • Kansas is closer to increasing penalties for people who kill a police dog or horse.
  • Business and community leaders from Wichita will visit Phoenix in October.
  • Hog prices have started to stabilize after one of the worst years on record.
  • Two key administrators at Wichita State University are retiring.
  • The first in a series of lunchtime concerts featuring the downtown carillon will be held Friday, April 5.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Sheila Brummer, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
