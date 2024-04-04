Thursday, April 4, 2024

Roxy's Downtown's production of the classic musical "Cabaret" begins its run tonight. Musical director Roberta Wilkes says that maybe one of the reasons the show continues to be a favorite with audiences is the range of emotions viewers experience while watching the production.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers want schools to prove whether programs for academically struggling students are really working.

Wichita’s Land Bank took the first steps this week to acquire a 23-unit apartment complex, potentially to use as affordable housing.

Kansas is closer to increasing penalties for people who kill a police dog or horse.

Business and community leaders from Wichita will visit Phoenix in October.

Hog prices have started to stabilize after one of the worst years on record.

Two key administrators at Wichita State University are retiring.

The first in a series of lunchtime concerts featuring the downtown carillon will be held Friday, April 5.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Sheila Brummer, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper