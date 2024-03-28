Thursday, March 28, 2024

Although the weather doesn't know it, we are officially in Spring. In Kansas, that means birds – and birdwatchers – will flock to Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira Wildlife Refuge as part of the spring migration. Beccy Tanner also spent some time there and shares her experience with us.

Plus more on these stories:



After a lengthy discussion Tuesday night, Kansas House members have advanced major tax reform with unanimous bipartisan support.

Several bills backed by anti-abortion groups are moving through the Kansas Legislature this week.

The Kansas House narrowly approved a bill Wednesday that would increase funding for special education.

The Kansas Supreme Court is asking for feedback on proposed updates to the state’s child support guidelines.

Kansas could join several other states in requiring pornography websites to verify visitors are adults.

The total eclipse of the sun on April 8th is set to bring thousands of visitors to Midwestern towns in its path.

The Royals are back in Kansas City after spring training and going through final preparations for today's season opener at Kauffman Stadium.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Greg Echlin, Suzanne Perez, Eric Schmid, Tom Shine, Beccy Tanner

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper