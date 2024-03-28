© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, March 28, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published March 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Although the weather doesn't know it, we are officially in Spring. In Kansas, that means birds – and birdwatchers – will flock to Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira Wildlife Refuge as part of the spring migration. Beccy Tanner also spent some time there and shares her experience with us.

Plus more on these stories:

  • After a lengthy discussion Tuesday night, Kansas House members have advanced major tax reform with unanimous bipartisan support.
  • Several bills backed by anti-abortion groups are moving through the Kansas Legislature this week.
  • The Kansas House narrowly approved a bill Wednesday that would increase funding for special education.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court is asking for feedback on proposed updates to the state’s child support guidelines.
  • Kansas could join several other states in requiring pornography websites to verify visitors are adults.
  • The total eclipse of the sun on April 8th is set to bring thousands of visitors to Midwestern towns in its path.
  • The Royals are back in Kansas City after spring training and going through final preparations for today's season opener at Kauffman Stadium.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Greg Echlin, Suzanne Perez, Eric Schmid, Tom Shine, Beccy Tanner
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
