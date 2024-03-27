Wednesday, March 27, 2024

This week we welcomed the return of our commentary series, Past and Present. In this episode, Dr. Robert E. Weems, Jr. compares negative attitudes about the internet a generation ago with present-day skepticism about block chain and cryptocurrencies.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas abortion providers say a case before the US Supreme Court could force doctors to adopt a less effective and more painful medication abortion regimen.

The Kansas Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would require abortion providers to ask their patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and then report the answers to the state.

Wichita will launch more community engagement events next month for input on the city’s budget.

The city of Wichita will hold a public information meeting Wednesday ahead of the start of construction on West Street from Pawnee to Harry.

Kansas lawmakers approved several new specialty license plates Tuesday, but at least one representative says the trend should stop.

Kansas State University will receive more than $30 million dollars in federal funding for its Salina campus.

Wichita State University's historic Corbin Education Center will be closed until at least September.

Cattle at two commercial dairy farms in Kansas have tested positive for avian flu.

The National Baseball Congress World Series is holding an alumni reunion to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Dr. Robert E. Weems, Jr.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper