Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Kansas lawmakers are set to receive a substantial pay increase in 2025. The nearly 93% raise was recommended by an independent task force comprised mostly of former legislators. Some lawmakers say improving their compensation is key to recruiting young and working class people to run for office. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas House has approved a measure that would bar universities from requiring DEI statements.

A burn ban will go into effect for most Sedgwick County residents in April, in an attempt to counteract controlled agricultural burns in the rest of the state.

Wichita State University’s Corbin Education Center is closed after the basement flooded over the weekend.

Kansas counties overall are healthier than the national average according to new research.

The state’s Cold Weather Rule for utilities ends Sunday.

Honeybees across the United States produced more honey last year than in previous years.

The remains of an Emporia soldier killed during World War II have been identified.

