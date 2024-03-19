Tuesday, March 19, 2024

In recent years, the electoral college has come under a lot of scrutiny. Some have pushed to change the system or even do away with it. A couple states are already approaching the electoral college differently: For decades, Nebraska and Maine have split their electoral votes based on which candidate won the popular vote in each congressional district. In those states it’s been touted as a fairer system. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on whether it could be a better alternative for other states, too.

Kansas lawmakers will hold multiple public hearings on Medicaid expansion Wednesday, marking the first significant progress on the issue in four years.

Some states are making it easier for prison inmates to get back on Medicaid services when they’re released.

The Kansas Presidential Preference Primary election is today.

The Wichita City Council will have its first evening meeting of the year this evening.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall voiced his support for federal legislation that would ultimately ban TikTok.

Chris Kennedy is the new head of the state’s department of Wildlife and Parks.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Elizabeth Rembert, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

