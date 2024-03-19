Tuesday, March 19, 2024
In recent years, the electoral college has come under a lot of scrutiny. Some have pushed to change the system or even do away with it. A couple states are already approaching the electoral college differently: For decades, Nebraska and Maine have split their electoral votes based on which candidate won the popular vote in each congressional district. In those states it’s been touted as a fairer system. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on whether it could be a better alternative for other states, too.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas lawmakers will hold multiple public hearings on Medicaid expansion Wednesday, marking the first significant progress on the issue in four years.
- Some states are making it easier for prison inmates to get back on Medicaid services when they’re released.
- The Kansas Presidential Preference Primary election is today.
- The Wichita City Council will have its first evening meeting of the year this evening.
- Kansas Senator Roger Marshall voiced his support for federal legislation that would ultimately ban TikTok.
- Chris Kennedy is the new head of the state’s department of Wildlife and Parks.
- Kansas has finalized restrictions on ornamental pear trees.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Elizabeth Rembert, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper