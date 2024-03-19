© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published March 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
In recent years, the electoral college has come under a lot of scrutiny. Some have pushed to change the system or even do away with it. A couple states are already approaching the electoral college differently: For decades, Nebraska and Maine have split their electoral votes based on which candidate won the popular vote in each congressional district. In those states it’s been touted as a fairer system. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on whether it could be a better alternative for other states, too.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers will hold multiple public hearings on Medicaid expansion Wednesday, marking the first significant progress on the issue in four years.
  • Some states are making it easier for prison inmates to get back on Medicaid services when they’re released.
  • The Kansas Presidential Preference Primary election is today.
  • The Wichita City Council will have its first evening meeting of the year this evening.
  • Kansas Senator Roger Marshall voiced his support for federal legislation that would ultimately ban TikTok.
  • Chris Kennedy is the new head of the state’s department of Wildlife and Parks.
  • Kansas has finalized restrictions on ornamental pear trees.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Elizabeth Rembert, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
