Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, March 15, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Megan Munsell is hooked on fish. She's a member of Wichita Fish owners, a group that is passionate about its underwater pets. She recently spoke with KMUW's Carla Eckels about her love of fish, and aquascaping.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Transgender Kansans are appealing a state judge’s ruling that indefinitely prevents them from changing the gender marker on their driver’s licenses.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for more interaction between local school board members and the public.
  • At least two tornadoes touched down in eastern Kansas Wednesday during thunderstorms that also unleashed large hail.
  • The Kansas City Royals are finalizing agreements with community organizations before the April 2nd vote on a sales tax that would allow the Royals to build a new downtown stadium.
  • A plan to deploy electric vehicles and chargers in the Wichita area is open for public comment.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering a plan to build a nursery onto the state’s only prison for women in Topeka.
  • Broadway in Wichita will bring the popular musical "Beetlejuice" to Wichita next April as part of its 2024-25 season.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Isabella Luu, Dylan Lysen, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
