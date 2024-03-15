Friday, March 15, 2024
Megan Munsell is hooked on fish. She's a member of Wichita Fish owners, a group that is passionate about its underwater pets. She recently spoke with KMUW's Carla Eckels about her love of fish, and aquascaping.
Plus more on these stories:
- Transgender Kansans are appealing a state judge’s ruling that indefinitely prevents them from changing the gender marker on their driver’s licenses.
- Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for more interaction between local school board members and the public.
- At least two tornadoes touched down in eastern Kansas Wednesday during thunderstorms that also unleashed large hail.
- The Kansas City Royals are finalizing agreements with community organizations before the April 2nd vote on a sales tax that would allow the Royals to build a new downtown stadium.
- A plan to deploy electric vehicles and chargers in the Wichita area is open for public comment.
- Kansas lawmakers are considering a plan to build a nursery onto the state’s only prison for women in Topeka.
- Broadway in Wichita will bring the popular musical "Beetlejuice" to Wichita next April as part of its 2024-25 season.
