Friday, March 15, 2024

Megan Munsell is hooked on fish. She's a member of Wichita Fish owners, a group that is passionate about its underwater pets. She recently spoke with KMUW's Carla Eckels about her love of fish, and aquascaping.

Plus more on these stories:



Transgender Kansans are appealing a state judge’s ruling that indefinitely prevents them from changing the gender marker on their driver’s licenses.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for more interaction between local school board members and the public.

At least two tornadoes touched down in eastern Kansas Wednesday during thunderstorms that also unleashed large hail.

The Kansas City Royals are finalizing agreements with community organizations before the April 2nd vote on a sales tax that would allow the Royals to build a new downtown stadium.

A plan to deploy electric vehicles and chargers in the Wichita area is open for public comment.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a plan to build a nursery onto the state’s only prison for women in Topeka.

Broadway in Wichita will bring the popular musical "Beetlejuice" to Wichita next April as part of its 2024-25 season.



