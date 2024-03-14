© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, March 14, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Cockfighting—the practice of fighting roosters—has been around for centuries. In the U.S. it’s been illegal since 2007, both at the federal and state level. Yet thousands of roosters, known as game fowl, are still raised across the country. In Oklahoma, there’s an effort to lower the penalties for cockfighting. And as Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports, people from both game fowl and animal rights groups are watching carefully.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Authorities say at least six people fired guns during a shooting followed the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last month.
  • Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give families a tax break for sending their child to a private school or home school.
  • Kansas will pay $1 million dollars to settle a lawsuit over a 7-year-old boy’s murder in 2015.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering making it a crime to coerce someone into obtaining an abortion.
  • Nearly two-thirds of the agricultural land in Sedgwick County decreased in value this year, despite the increasing value of many residential properties.
  • The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will remain in Kansas City through 2031.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay