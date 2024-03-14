Thursday, March 14, 2024

Cockfighting—the practice of fighting roosters—has been around for centuries. In the U.S. it’s been illegal since 2007, both at the federal and state level. Yet thousands of roosters, known as game fowl, are still raised across the country. In Oklahoma, there’s an effort to lower the penalties for cockfighting. And as Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports, people from both game fowl and animal rights groups are watching carefully.

Plus more on these stories:



Authorities say at least six people fired guns during a shooting followed the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last month.

Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give families a tax break for sending their child to a private school or home school.

Kansas will pay $1 million dollars to settle a lawsuit over a 7-year-old boy’s murder in 2015.

Kansas lawmakers are considering making it a crime to coerce someone into obtaining an abortion.

Nearly two-thirds of the agricultural land in Sedgwick County decreased in value this year, despite the increasing value of many residential properties.

The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will remain in Kansas City through 2031.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper