Friday, March 8, 2024

The Academy Awards are Sunday, and if you need help with your Oscar pool, you’ve come to the right place. KMUW film critic Fletcher Powell and movie buff Hugo Phan discuss who they think will win gold on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Also, composer Tim Hinck's Symphony No. 1 will receive its world premiere this Saturday with a performance from the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. Hinck recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin, who has more.

Plus more on these stories:



A bill supported by Sedgwick County and the city of Wichita is requesting $40 million dollars from the state for homeless shelters.

A Kansas family can wait 10 years to get in-home services for their intellectually or developmentally disabled child.

Groups leading a statewide substance use needs assessment will make several stops across Kansas, including Wichita, to generate feedback.

Kansans would no longer have to pay state sales tax on menstrual products or diapers under a bill being considered by lawmakers.

Sedgwick County is among more than 60 counties in Kansas under a drought watch.

The Kansas Food Bank is providing free meals to students over spring break next week.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Hugo Phan, Fletcher Powell, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper