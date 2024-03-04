Monday, March 4, 2024

The Wichita School Board will vote tonight on whether to approve a plan that would close six schools. The move would require about 2200 students to attend new schools next August. Plus, employees from the vacated schools would have to find jobs elsewhere in the district. Here to talk about the vote and explain why this is happening now are KMUW news director Tom Shine and education reporter Suzanne Perez.

Plus more on these stories:

Early voting for the Kansas Presidential Primary election begins today.

Wichita school leaders will vote tonight on a plan to close six schools at the end of this academic year.

The Wichita City Council will reconsider a recently passed campaign finance ordinance tomorrow.

The Sedgwick County Commission will vote Wednesday on a new set of regulations governing large-scale solar farms.

Kansas lawmakers are considering new tax breaks to attract electric vehicle manufacturers to the state.

An environmental group is accusing a US Department of Agriculture conservation program of adding unproven farming practices to a list of those eligible for compensation.

