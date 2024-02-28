Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Polls show around 70% of Kansans support Medicaid expansion, which would result in an estimated 150,000 more low-income Kansans enrolling in the health care program. So why is the state one of only 10 remaining holdouts in the country?

Plus more on these stories:



Contracts-for-deed offer a pathway to buy a home that avoids traditional lenders.

The Kansas House and Senate have moved closer to tightening rules on police taking cash and property from people accused of a crime.

Wichita residents wanting to speak about potential school closings will have to sign up ahead of two upcoming hearings.

The Andover YMCA, which was damaged by a tornado in 2022, will reopen in May.

Missouri sold a billion dollars’ worth of legal marijuana last year and one million Kansas residents live an hour or less away from the state.

Federal prosecutors want a judge to revoke the home detention of a former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective accused of violating the civil rights of several women.

