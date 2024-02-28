© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Polls show around 70% of Kansans support Medicaid expansion, which would result in an estimated 150,000 more low-income Kansans enrolling in the health care program. So why is the state one of only 10 remaining holdouts in the country?

Plus more on these stories:

  • Contracts-for-deed offer a pathway to buy a home that avoids traditional lenders.
  • The Kansas House and Senate have moved closer to tightening rules on police taking cash and property from people accused of a crime.
  • Wichita residents wanting to speak about potential school closings will have to sign up ahead of two upcoming hearings.
  • The Andover YMCA, which was damaged by a tornado in 2022, will reopen in May.
  • Missouri sold a billion dollars’ worth of legal marijuana last year and one million Kansas residents live an hour or less away from the state.
  • Federal prosecutors want a judge to revoke the home detention of a former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective accused of violating the civil rights of several women.

Producers: Haley Crowson, Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Peggy Lowe, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay