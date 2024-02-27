Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The selection for 2024 Big Read Wichita, which launches in March, is There There by Tommy Orange. The newest book by Tommy Orange, Wandering Stars is both a prequel and a sequel to There There. We have a conversation with the author.

Plus more on these stories:



The City of Wichita is taking an inventory of lead water lines throughout its system in response to proposed new federal regulations, and it's asking for residents’ help.

A federal trial challenging the municipal election system in Dodge City, Kansas, began in Wichita Monday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency Monday because of the risk of wildfires.

Teachers in Kansas say behavior problems and other issues in the classroom are taking a toll on their own mental health.

The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of an inmate from Wichita at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The City of Wichita is continuing to take applications for its Way to Work program.

The Wichita Wind Surge has named a new general manager.

The 19th annual Symphony in the Flint Hills will take place June 8th at Red Ranch in Greenwood County.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper