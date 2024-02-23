© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, February 23, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Wichita band Vehicles celebrates the tenth anniversary of its album "This Bluebird Wants Me Dead" this weekend with a performance at Wave. The band's Cody Cloud recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas teens in foster care may soon be able to choose relatives or close friends to become their custodial parents.
  • Pregnant women in Kansas would have to get an ultrasound before having an abortion under a bill introduced by Republican lawmakers. It’s one of two abortion restrictions introduced this week.
  • A new set of regulations to build utility-scale solar projects in Sedgwick County cleared the planning commission Thursday.
  • The Sedgwick County commission has voted to increase pay for emergency communications workers by 6 percent.
  • Free naloxone vending machines are being placed across Kansas, including Wichita, to combat the growing number of opioid overdoses.
  • Workers at a west Wichita Starbucks have voted against forming a union.
  • New data shows some farmers in Kansas live on areas of land where the aquifer isn't robust and is at higher risk of depletion.
  • The Wichita Public Library will host its annual Academy Award Short Film Festival next month.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

