Friday, February 23, 2024

Wichita band Vehicles celebrates the tenth anniversary of its album "This Bluebird Wants Me Dead" this weekend with a performance at Wave. The band's Cody Cloud recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas teens in foster care may soon be able to choose relatives or close friends to become their custodial parents.

Pregnant women in Kansas would have to get an ultrasound before having an abortion under a bill introduced by Republican lawmakers. It’s one of two abortion restrictions introduced this week.

A new set of regulations to build utility-scale solar projects in Sedgwick County cleared the planning commission Thursday.

The Sedgwick County commission has voted to increase pay for emergency communications workers by 6 percent.

Free naloxone vending machines are being placed across Kansas, including Wichita, to combat the growing number of opioid overdoses.

Workers at a west Wichita Starbucks have voted against forming a union.

New data shows some farmers in Kansas live on areas of land where the aquifer isn't robust and is at higher risk of depletion.

The Wichita Public Library will host its annual Academy Award Short Film Festival next month.

