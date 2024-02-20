Tuesday, February 20, 2024

When it comes to balancing the personal with the professional, the phenomenon of burnout is increasingly common in today’s society. We speak with Emily Ballesteros about her new book, The Cure for Burnout: How to Find Balance and Reclaim Your Life captured my attention.

Textron Aviation is performing air quality testing at about 30 homes in East Wichita after residents learned of a decades-old chemical spill.

If you’re a voter in Kansas, today is the last day to register to vote or change your voter registration ahead of the presidential primary.

Public schools in Kansas would be able to hire chaplains under a measure being considered by state lawmakers.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a new grant program aimed at increasing the amount of home-based daycares in the state.

Farmers in the US are getting older, according to new numbers from the national Census of Agriculture. At the same time, the number of farms is decreasing.

The City of Hutchinson plans to turn the historic Landmark Hotel into an apartment complex.

The Barton School of Business at Wichita State University will offer a hospitality major next fall.



