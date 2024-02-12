© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, February 12, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
There’s a lot that goes into making a tabletop game. There’s even more that goes into making a good tabletop game. We talk with a couple of local gamers participating in one of the crucial steps of bringing a tabletop game to market.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas City Chiefs won a second consecutive Super Bowl last night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.
  • Wichita school board members will hear a plan tonight to close some school buildings at the end of this academic year.
  • More Kansas schools could lose their accreditation under a plan being considered by state lawmakers.
  • Sedgwick County is using a new tool to combat overdose deaths: wastewater monitoring.
  • Kansas lawmakers say they are raising their pay in hopes of making it easier for people who are not independently wealthy to serve in the Legislature.
  • “Brain drain,” the migration of people with a higher education degree, remains an issue in most of the Midwest and Great Plains. Recent U.S. census data shows many states are losing some of their most educated residents.
  • The Wichita Wind Surge will hold a job fair this month for the upcoming baseball season.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Hugo Phan, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
