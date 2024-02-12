Monday, February 12, 2024

There’s a lot that goes into making a tabletop game. There’s even more that goes into making a good tabletop game. We talk with a couple of local gamers participating in one of the crucial steps of bringing a tabletop game to market.

Plus more on these stories:

The Kansas City Chiefs won a second consecutive Super Bowl last night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Wichita school board members will hear a plan tonight to close some school buildings at the end of this academic year.

More Kansas schools could lose their accreditation under a plan being considered by state lawmakers.

Sedgwick County is using a new tool to combat overdose deaths: wastewater monitoring.

Kansas lawmakers say they are raising their pay in hopes of making it easier for people who are not independently wealthy to serve in the Legislature.

“Brain drain,” the migration of people with a higher education degree, remains an issue in most of the Midwest and Great Plains. Recent U.S. census data shows many states are losing some of their most educated residents.

The Wichita Wind Surge will hold a job fair this month for the upcoming baseball season.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Hugo Phan, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper