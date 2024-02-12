Monday, February 12, 2024
There’s a lot that goes into making a tabletop game. There’s even more that goes into making a good tabletop game. We talk with a couple of local gamers participating in one of the crucial steps of bringing a tabletop game to market.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Kansas City Chiefs won a second consecutive Super Bowl last night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.
- Wichita school board members will hear a plan tonight to close some school buildings at the end of this academic year.
- More Kansas schools could lose their accreditation under a plan being considered by state lawmakers.
- Sedgwick County is using a new tool to combat overdose deaths: wastewater monitoring.
- Kansas lawmakers say they are raising their pay in hopes of making it easier for people who are not independently wealthy to serve in the Legislature.
- “Brain drain,” the migration of people with a higher education degree, remains an issue in most of the Midwest and Great Plains. Recent U.S. census data shows many states are losing some of their most educated residents.
- The Wichita Wind Surge will hold a job fair this month for the upcoming baseball season.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Hugo Phan, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper