Thursday, February 8, 2024
Sports bettors in Kansas are backing the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second year in a row. And Taylor Swift fans appear to be getting in on the action. But Kansas is likely going to make a lot less money than usual if the Chiefs win. Kansas News Service Reporter Dylan Lysen and Editor Stephen Koranda discuss how the big game could lead to a small payout for Kansas.
Plus more on these stories:
- Scott Schwab of Kansas has joined nearly a dozen other secretaries of state in asking the Supreme Court to narrowly define who can remove a candidate from the ballot.
- The Kansas Supreme Court has ended its oversight of a long-running school finance case that led to increased funding for K-12 public schools.
- Casino employees are asking Kansas lawmakers to pass a bill banning smoking in their workplaces.
- Sedgwick County Commissioners approved creating a citizens advisory board for its emergency communications department at their meeting Wednesday.
- Butterfly lovers may have a harder time spotting monarchs this year in Kansas.
- Storytime Village in Wichita will receive nearly $5 million dollars in federal funding to expand its child care offerings.
- Award-winning biologist Douglas Emlen will speak next week at Wichita State University.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Stephen Koranda, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper