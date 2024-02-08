Thursday, February 8, 2024

Sports bettors in Kansas are backing the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second year in a row. And Taylor Swift fans appear to be getting in on the action. But Kansas is likely going to make a lot less money than usual if the Chiefs win. Kansas News Service Reporter Dylan Lysen and Editor Stephen Koranda discuss how the big game could lead to a small payout for Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:



Scott Schwab of Kansas has joined nearly a dozen other secretaries of state in asking the Supreme Court to narrowly define who can remove a candidate from the ballot.

The Kansas Supreme Court has ended its oversight of a long-running school finance case that led to increased funding for K-12 public schools.

Casino employees are asking Kansas lawmakers to pass a bill banning smoking in their workplaces.

Sedgwick County Commissioners approved creating a citizens advisory board for its emergency communications department at their meeting Wednesday.

Butterfly lovers may have a harder time spotting monarchs this year in Kansas.

Storytime Village in Wichita will receive nearly $5 million dollars in federal funding to expand its child care offerings.

Award-winning biologist Douglas Emlen will speak next week at Wichita State University.

