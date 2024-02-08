© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Sports bettors in Kansas are backing the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second year in a row. And Taylor Swift fans appear to be getting in on the action. But Kansas is likely going to make a lot less money than usual if the Chiefs win. Kansas News Service Reporter Dylan Lysen and Editor Stephen Koranda discuss how the big game could lead to a small payout for Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Scott Schwab of Kansas has joined nearly a dozen other secretaries of state in asking the Supreme Court to narrowly define who can remove a candidate from the ballot.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court has ended its oversight of a long-running school finance case that led to increased funding for K-12 public schools.
  • Casino employees are asking Kansas lawmakers to pass a bill banning smoking in their workplaces.
  • Sedgwick County Commissioners approved creating a citizens advisory board for its emergency communications department at their meeting Wednesday.
  • Butterfly lovers may have a harder time spotting monarchs this year in Kansas.
  • Storytime Village in Wichita will receive nearly $5 million dollars in federal funding to expand its child care offerings.
  • Award-winning biologist Douglas Emlen will speak next week at Wichita State University.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Stephen Koranda, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
