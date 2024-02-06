Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The band Black Violin fuses hip-hop with elements of classical music. The group is now in its second decade. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with co-founder Wil B., who discussed the journey the band has taken in that time.

Plus more on these stories:



Boeing says it has discovered another problem in some of the 737 fuselages it received from Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems.

A new report by an advocacy group called Inseparable says Kansas lawmakers could do more to improve insurance coverage of mental health care.

Wichita State University is warning employees of a possible $2 million dollar shortfall in its current fiscal year budget due to declining graduate school enrollment.

Chiefs fans in Kansas may be able to show support for the team with a special license plate starting next year.

A southeast Kansas oil refinery will pay fines for the second time for allegedly breaking pollution laws.

Kansas City will host six games during the FIFA World Cup in 2026. But the city has to make some significant changes first.

Governor Laura Kelly will deliver the Landon Lecture this month at Kansas State University.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Isabella Luu, and Celia Llopis-Jepsen

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

