Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
The band Black Violin fuses hip-hop with elements of classical music. The group is now in its second decade. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with co-founder Wil B., who discussed the journey the band has taken in that time.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Boeing says it has discovered another problem in some of the 737 fuselages it received from Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems.
  • A new report by an advocacy group called Inseparable says Kansas lawmakers could do more to improve insurance coverage of mental health care.
  • Wichita State University is warning employees of a possible $2 million dollar shortfall in its current fiscal year budget due to declining graduate school enrollment.
  • Chiefs fans in Kansas may be able to show support for the team with a special license plate starting next year.
  • A southeast Kansas oil refinery will pay fines for the second time for allegedly breaking pollution laws.
  • Kansas City will host six games during the FIFA World Cup in 2026. But the city has to make some significant changes first.
  • Governor Laura Kelly will deliver the Landon Lecture this month at Kansas State University.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Isabella Luu, and Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
