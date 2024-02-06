Tuesday, February 6, 2024
The band Black Violin fuses hip-hop with elements of classical music. The group is now in its second decade. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with co-founder Wil B., who discussed the journey the band has taken in that time.
Plus more on these stories:
- Boeing says it has discovered another problem in some of the 737 fuselages it received from Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems.
- A new report by an advocacy group called Inseparable says Kansas lawmakers could do more to improve insurance coverage of mental health care.
- Wichita State University is warning employees of a possible $2 million dollar shortfall in its current fiscal year budget due to declining graduate school enrollment.
- Chiefs fans in Kansas may be able to show support for the team with a special license plate starting next year.
- A southeast Kansas oil refinery will pay fines for the second time for allegedly breaking pollution laws.
- Kansas City will host six games during the FIFA World Cup in 2026. But the city has to make some significant changes first.
- Governor Laura Kelly will deliver the Landon Lecture this month at Kansas State University.
