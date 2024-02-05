Monday, February 5, 2024
Nationwide, the number of independent pharmacies has remained relatively steady since the year 2000. In Kansas, though, some local pharmacy owners are closing their doors. And others say they’re fighting to stay open.
Plus more on these stories:
- The federal government has awarded Wichita $3 million dollars for homeless assistance programs, a 7 percent increase from last year’s grant.
- Kansans will soon be able to provide input on a new statewide needs assessment about substance use disorders.
- Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would more explicitly prohibit the use of ranked choice voting in elections.
- The Wichita City Council will consider a site for a new fire station in southwest Wichita during tomorrow’s meeting.
- Wichita State University’s College of Engineering will host its annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day this month.
