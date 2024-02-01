Thursday, February 1, 2024

Today… in a community near you… students may have traveled to school on an electric bus. What was once a rare technology is now hitting roads across the Midwest. After a long ramp-up… the Environmental Protection Agency is beginning to send almost 5,000 electric buses to schools. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports on what early adopters think so far.

Plus more on these stories:



No charges will be filed against a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy who was involved in a fatal shooting in 2022.

Kansas lawmakers are considering changing how the state fills vacancies in the U.S. Senate.

Kansas lawmakers heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would prevent public universities from asking job candidates about diversity, equity and inclusion.

A bill to include drug overdoses in Kansas’ Good Samaritan law passed unanimously out of a House committee Wednesday.

Kansas farmers are being encouraged to experiment with more specialty crops in 2024 through federal funding.

A documentary about the police raid on a Kansas newspaper will be shown tonight at Wichita State University.

Exploration Place is projecting an outdoor display on the side of its building in honor of Black History Month.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Kate Grumke, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

