© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today… in a community near you… students may have traveled to school on an electric bus. What was once a rare technology is now hitting roads across the Midwest. After a long ramp-up… the Environmental Protection Agency is beginning to send almost 5,000 electric buses to schools. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports on what early adopters think so far.

Plus more on these stories:

  • No charges will be filed against a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy who was involved in a fatal shooting in 2022.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering changing how the state fills vacancies in the U.S. Senate.
  • Kansas lawmakers heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would prevent public universities from asking job candidates about diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • A bill to include drug overdoses in Kansas’ Good Samaritan law passed unanimously out of a House committee Wednesday.
  • Kansas farmers are being encouraged to experiment with more specialty crops in 2024 through federal funding.
  • A documentary about the police raid on a Kansas newspaper will be shown tonight at Wichita State University.
  • Exploration Place is projecting an outdoor display on the side of its building in honor of Black History Month.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Kate Grumke, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay