Monday, January 29, 2024

When it’s cold - especially like it was earlier this month - the last thing you may think about is how to spend more time outside. But there’s a special beauty in the winter landscape that’s worth all the extra layers of clothing. We follow Lu Anne Stephens as she braved the elements for Hidden Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl.

A dairy plant in southwest Kansas has closed, leaving 150 people without a job, and the effects could spread to surrounding areas and industries.

Research published by the CDC suggests COVID vaccines can reduce the risk of blood clots in certain groups. Kansas doctors say it’s another reason residents should stay up-to-date on their vaccines.

Kansas lawmakers want to keep public universities from asking job candidates about diversity, equity and inclusion.

Fruits and vegetables grown on urban farms and gardens have a carbon footprint that’s six times larger than conventionally-grown produce. That’s according to a study from the University of Michigan.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will offer free classes this spring to help residents prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.

The Wichita Public Library is hosting a series of programs in celebration of Black History Month in February.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Rose Conlon, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

