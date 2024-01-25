Thursday, January 25, 2024

"Think of state songs and a few pop into your head – Oklahoma; Georgia on My Mind; Here We Have Idaho? Granted, our state song doesn’t have the word “Kansas” in its title or lyrics, but it’s all about our state. It’s about home. Home On the Range is more than 150 years old. In this Hidden Kansas pulled from the vault, Beccy Tanner offers more on the iconic song and the small cabin where it was written.

Plus more on these stories:

A panel that blew off of a Boeing 737 this month was reinstalled improperly on the company’s final assembly line in Renton, Washington.

Hundreds protested at the Kansas state Capitol Wednesday for the anti-abortion movement’s annual March for Life.

Banning books from a school or public library would be more difficult under a law being proposed by one Kansas legislator.

Agricultural officials want Congress to pass a farm bill as soon as possible. That might be a tall order.

More than 350 people wrote to the Kansas Department of Agriculture about restricting invasive pear trees – with more than 90 percent in favor of a ban.

The U.S. Figure Skating Synchronized Sectional Championships began in Wichita Wednesday.

Kansas Day is Monday, but there are two Kansas Day events scheduled for this weekend in Wichita. The Great Plains Nature Center will hold its Kansas Day celebration on Saturday. The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is having its event on Sunday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Sheila Brummer, Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper