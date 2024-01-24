Wednesday, January 24, 2024

In western Kansas, seas of corn and wheat stretch out across the plains, but a huge portion of those fields used to be native grassland. To conserve what’s left, there’s a new program that will work with ranchers, and it’s backed by some of the biggest beef buyers including Burger King. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita school district plans to close several schools as it deals with enrollment declines.

Nearly 50 lawmakers are asking Attorney General Kris Kobach to release findings of an investigation into the raid last summer on a Kansas newspaper.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu and members of the City Council will be in Topeka Wednesday.

Sedgwick County’s Emergency Management Department is looking for feedback from residents about hazards in the community that most concern them.

Kansas businesses can apply for a state tax credit to help offset the costs of child care for its employees.

The Wichita Foundation will donate $1 million dollars for the new riverfront amphitheater at Exploration Place.

