Monday, January 22, 2024

The National Music Museum has one of the world’s largest and most significant collections of historical instruments. Sort of like a musical Smithsonian. But it’s far away from the museums on the national mall. It’s in Vermillion, South Dakota. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on how the museum ended up in the Midwest and the many treasures it holds.

Plus more on these stories:



Doctors who provide abortions in Kansas would be targeted with new restrictions if two new bills introduced by state legislators become law.

Independent candidates would have a harder time running for statewide office under a bill being considered by Kansas lawmakers.

A new analysis finds the lowest-paid workers in Kansas saw their wages increase faster in the last four years than the highest-paid workers.

The Wichita school board plans to sell a vacant elementary school to a local builder who has repurposed other school buildings into apartments.

A Canadian company intends to build a refinery in southeast Kansas that uses soybean oil to produce renewable aviation fuel.

Open Streets I-C-T will take place in Wichita’s historic NoMar district on Sunday, May 5th.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper