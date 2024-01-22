© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, January 22, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published January 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
The National Music Museum has one of the world’s largest and most significant collections of historical instruments. Sort of like a musical Smithsonian. But it’s far away from the museums on the national mall. It’s in Vermillion, South Dakota. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on how the museum ended up in the Midwest and the many treasures it holds.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Doctors who provide abortions in Kansas would be targeted with new restrictions if two new bills introduced by state legislators become law.
  • Independent candidates would have a harder time running for statewide office under a bill being considered by Kansas lawmakers.
  • A new analysis finds the lowest-paid workers in Kansas saw their wages increase faster in the last four years than the highest-paid workers.
  • The Wichita school board plans to sell a vacant elementary school to a local builder who has repurposed other school buildings into apartments.
  • A Canadian company intends to build a refinery in southeast Kansas that uses soybean oil to produce renewable aviation fuel.
  • Open Streets I-C-T will take place in Wichita’s historic NoMar district on Sunday, May 5th.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
