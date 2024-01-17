© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Legislation promoting the CROWN Act was discussed during a hearing recently at the Kansas Statehouse. We take a look at the bill that would prohibit discrimination pertaining to hair styles in the workplace.

Plus more on these stories

  • The Arctic air mass that broke daily records in several Kansas cities is beginning to ease.
  • The Wichita City Council has approved its legislative agenda now that the state legislature is back in session.
  • Wichita city council members deferred a vote Tuesday on repealing a new campaign finance ordinance.
  • Kansas voters would have fewer ways to apply for mail-in ballots under a bill being considered by state lawmakers.
  • Renovations have begun at the former Kansas Masonic Home near Maple and Seneca.
  • The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will close parts of its Hall of Space gallery later this month for renovation.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
