Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Legislation promoting the CROWN Act was discussed during a hearing recently at the Kansas Statehouse. We take a look at the bill that would prohibit discrimination pertaining to hair styles in the workplace.
Plus more on these stories
- The Arctic air mass that broke daily records in several Kansas cities is beginning to ease.
- The Wichita City Council has approved its legislative agenda now that the state legislature is back in session.
- Wichita city council members deferred a vote Tuesday on repealing a new campaign finance ordinance.
- Kansas voters would have fewer ways to apply for mail-in ballots under a bill being considered by state lawmakers.
- Renovations have begun at the former Kansas Masonic Home near Maple and Seneca.
- The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will close parts of its Hall of Space gallery later this month for renovation.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper