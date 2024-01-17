Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Legislation promoting the CROWN Act was discussed during a hearing recently at the Kansas Statehouse. We take a look at the bill that would prohibit discrimination pertaining to hair styles in the workplace.

Plus more on these stories



The Arctic air mass that broke daily records in several Kansas cities is beginning to ease.

The Wichita City Council has approved its legislative agenda now that the state legislature is back in session.

Wichita city council members deferred a vote Tuesday on repealing a new campaign finance ordinance.

Kansas voters would have fewer ways to apply for mail-in ballots under a bill being considered by state lawmakers.

Renovations have begun at the former Kansas Masonic Home near Maple and Seneca.

The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will close parts of its Hall of Space gallery later this month for renovation.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper