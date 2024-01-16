Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Lea Carpenter is the author of three novels set in the worlds of espionage and national security. Her newest novel, Ilium, follows an unnamed narrator who marries into a life of secrecy and a high stakes mission. We speak with Lea Carpenter about her book and her inspiration.

Plus more on these stories:



More than 1,500 Kansas workers are owed more than $1 million dollars in back wages recovered by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Governor Laura Kelly wants to remove what she calls “red tape” that can make it difficult to open new child care centers. The state has a major shortage of daycare openings.

Conservationists will cheer if Kansas moves forward with a ban on selling invasive ornamental pear trees in the state.

The Sedgwick County District Court Clerk’s Office will have limited hours again this week.

The Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Wichita State will induct three new members into its hall of fame next month.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play their second-round playoff game on Sunday in Buffalo.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper