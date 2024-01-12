Friday, January 12, 2024

Cessna and Beechcraft have been at the forefront of general aviation for nearly 100 years. The two companies are now part of Textron, and KMUW News Director Tom Shine says as aviation enters a new phase, it makes sense that they would be leaders in that as well.

Plus more on these stories:



Governor Laura Kelly wants to spend $56 million dollars to create more child care and early childhood education options for Kansas families..

Kansas lawmakers have introduced a near-total abortion ban that would allow citizens to sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion.

Families of meatpacking workers in southwest Kansas are criticizing companies for keeping the plants open during the blizzard conditions earlier this week.

People who need to use the state’s online court system should have full access in the next few weeks.

The city of Wichita is relaunching its home repair program to help homeowners with costly repairs.

The city of Wichita has named James Quint as the new director of the Old Cowtown Museum.

A free dental clinic will be held in Salina beginning today.

Some city-run facilities will close Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper