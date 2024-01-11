Thursday, January 11, 2024

Governor Laura Kelly gave her annual State of the State address last evening to a joint session of the Kansas House and Senate. Daniel Caudill and Stephen Koranda from the Kansas News Service are here to break it down for us.

A team from Spirit AeroSystems is now working directly with federal transportation officials to determine why a panel flew off a commercial airliner last week.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty will serve as chair of the five-person board this year.

The Sedgwick County commission approved a nearly 9% pay raise for the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

The Kansas Board of Education approved new learning standards Wednesday for children from birth to kindergarten.

Wichita State University ranks among the top engineering universities for its research and development funding.

The City of Wichita will soon begin the first phase of improvements to Clapp Park in south Wichita.

