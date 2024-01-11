© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, January 11, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published January 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Governor Laura Kelly gave her annual State of the State address last evening to a joint session of the Kansas House and Senate. Daniel Caudill and Stephen Koranda from the Kansas News Service are here to break it down for us.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A team from Spirit AeroSystems is now working directly with federal transportation officials to determine why a panel flew off a commercial airliner last week.
  • Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty will serve as chair of the five-person board this year.
  • The Sedgwick County commission approved a nearly 9% pay raise for the sheriff’s office Wednesday.
  • The Kansas Board of Education approved new learning standards Wednesday for children from birth to kindergarten.
  • Wichita State University ranks among the top engineering universities for its research and development funding.
  • The City of Wichita will soon begin the first phase of improvements to Clapp Park in south Wichita.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Stephen Koranda, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay