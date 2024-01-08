Monday, January 8, 2024

The state of Kansas awarded more than $10 million dollars last year from opioid settlement funds for treatment and prevention efforts. A portion of the money went to law enforcement to continue drug interdiction efforts. But some advocates say that's not the intent of the settlement agreement.

Plus more on these stories:



The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate why a portion of a Boeing 737 Max 9 fuselage blew off during a flight Friday.

Two new members of the Wichita City Council and the city’s new mayor will be sworn in to office this evening.

The 2024 legislative session starts today as lawmakers return to Topeka.

A group created to study special education in Kansas is urging lawmakers to increase funding by nearly $350 million dollars over four years.

The chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court will give her State of the Judiciary address this week.

A new central Kansas wind farm has the most wind power capacity in the state.

The Chiefs will open the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Kansas City.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper