The KMUW offices are closed Friday due to inclement weather.
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, January 8, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
The state of Kansas awarded more than $10 million dollars last year from opioid settlement funds for treatment and prevention efforts. A portion of the money went to law enforcement to continue drug interdiction efforts. But some advocates say that's not the intent of the settlement agreement.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate why a portion of a Boeing 737 Max 9 fuselage blew off during a flight Friday.
  • Two new members of the Wichita City Council and the city’s new mayor will be sworn in to office this evening.
  • The 2024 legislative session starts today as lawmakers return to Topeka.
  • A group created to study special education in Kansas is urging lawmakers to increase funding by nearly $350 million dollars over four years.
  • The chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court will give her State of the Judiciary address this week.
  • A new central Kansas wind farm has the most wind power capacity in the state.
  • The Chiefs will open the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Kansas City.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
