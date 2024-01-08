Monday, January 8, 2024
The state of Kansas awarded more than $10 million dollars last year from opioid settlement funds for treatment and prevention efforts. A portion of the money went to law enforcement to continue drug interdiction efforts. But some advocates say that's not the intent of the settlement agreement.
Plus more on these stories:
- The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate why a portion of a Boeing 737 Max 9 fuselage blew off during a flight Friday.
- Two new members of the Wichita City Council and the city’s new mayor will be sworn in to office this evening.
- The 2024 legislative session starts today as lawmakers return to Topeka.
- A group created to study special education in Kansas is urging lawmakers to increase funding by nearly $350 million dollars over four years.
- The chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court will give her State of the Judiciary address this week.
- A new central Kansas wind farm has the most wind power capacity in the state.
- The Chiefs will open the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Kansas City.
Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper