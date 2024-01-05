© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, January 5, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published January 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
The Wichita City Council will have a new mayor this year, and two new council members who will be sworn-in on Monday. KMUW News Director Tom Shine spoke with Kylie Cameron, who covers City Hall for KMUW about what this could mean for the council and its agenda going forward.

Plus more on these stories:

  • More than 7,000 Kansans with disabilities are on a waitlist to receive state financial support for in-home medical care.
  • Two teachers are suing the Lansing school district in Kansas for alleged free-speech violations.
  • Ascension Via Christi is restricting visitors at its Wichita hospitals because of a rise in respiratory illnesses.
  • Wichita was much warmer and wetter this December than normal, according to a nonprofit that analyzes climate data.
  • In other weather-related news, McConnell Air Force Base is reducing operations ahead of Friday's predicted winter weather.
  • A Kansas National Guard unit based in Wichita is preparing to head overseas.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
