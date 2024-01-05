Friday, January 5, 2024

The Wichita City Council will have a new mayor this year, and two new council members who will be sworn-in on Monday. KMUW News Director Tom Shine spoke with Kylie Cameron, who covers City Hall for KMUW about what this could mean for the council and its agenda going forward.

More than 7,000 Kansans with disabilities are on a waitlist to receive state financial support for in-home medical care.

Two teachers are suing the Lansing school district in Kansas for alleged free-speech violations.

Ascension Via Christi is restricting visitors at its Wichita hospitals because of a rise in respiratory illnesses.

Wichita was much warmer and wetter this December than normal, according to a nonprofit that analyzes climate data.

In other weather-related news, McConnell Air Force Base is reducing operations ahead of Friday's predicted winter weather.

A Kansas National Guard unit based in Wichita is preparing to head overseas.

